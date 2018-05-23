Executive committee meets at Sonko's Machakos home

| Published Wed, May 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 22nd 2018 at 20:46 GMT +3

A Nairobi County executive committee meeting at Governor Mike Sonko’s Mua Hills residence on Sunday. [Courtesy]

The Nairobi County executive has held two meetings at the governor's home at Mua Hills in Machakos.

Sources told The Standard that Governor Mike Sonko summoned the executives to Mua Hills, 70km away, on Sunday and again yesterday to discuss city matters.

The education and sports county executive, Janet Ouko, said the sessions went on without any hitch but declined to provide more details.

“The meeting went well. I am, however, not the county spokesperson and the governor is best placed to comment on the matter."

Photos that appeared after the Sunday meeting showed the executives in a conference room with Mr Sonko chairing the sitting.

In another photograph taken outside, the governor is shown flanked by the county secretary, Peter Kariuki, attorney Lydia Kwamboka, executives Vesca Kengogo (devolution), Hitan Majevdia (health), Charles Kerich (lands and acting finance), Janet Muthoni (education and gender), Larry Wambua (environment), Allan Igambi (tourism and trade), Emmah Mukuhi (ICT) and Mohamed Dagane (transport).

Agriculture executive Peter Wachira and chief of staff Mugo Kamau were also in attendance.