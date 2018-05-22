Mother of twins born at Shimo La Tewa prison to be released on bond

| Published Tue, May 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 21st 2018 at 19:59 GMT +3

Lawyer George Igunza (right) consults with his client Prisca Mwaka at the Mombasa High Court where she was appealing for a bond against her 30 years imprisonment for attempted murder, May 07, 2018.

Shimo La Tewa Prison has been ordered to free a woman jailed for 30 years for attempted murder on bond pending determination of her appeal.

Prisca Mwaka was convicted together with her two brothers after attacking Kombo Mohammed Kombo in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, on May 18, 2014, in a land dispute.

The siblings were locked up last September after a magistrate found them guilty. Early this year, Ms Mwaka delivered twins in prison.

In her application, she argued that the magistrate gave her an excessive sentence. She also said the prison was not a safe place for her to raise her children.

And yesterday, Justice Dorcas Chepkwony ordered a probation officer to visit the village and file a report on whether Mwaka was of good conduct and whether she would co-operate with the court if granted bond.

In the report, the probation officer is expected to state whether villagers will accept Mwaka back in view of several claims against her.

“The appellant can be released on bond pending her appeal on condition the probation officer brings the report,” said the judge, who also ordered that Mwaka be produced in court tomorrow, alongside her twins, for the tabling of the report.

While applying for bond, Mwaka said she had a high chance of succeeding in her appeal.