Governor Charity Ngilu tells off MPs for opposing coal plan

| Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 21:48 GMT +3

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu during a meeting with mining companies at a Nairobi hotel on May 15, 2018. [photo/Willis Awandu/Standard]

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu has told off some local MPs for opposing the extraction of coal at the Sh3.4 trillion Mui Coal Basin, and other minerals in the county.

Ms Ngilu yesterday criticised Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi and Woman Representative Irene Kasalu for asking residents to reject exploration at the stalled coal project.

“Why do these leaders, who were recently elected, want to derail mineral extraction at this point? It is wrong to deny Kitui people their right to exploit their wealth,” she said.

Apart from the Sh3.4 trillion ($40 billion) Mui Basin project, there are three other blocks - A, B and D - whose coal reserves have not been estimated.

Speaking to livestock traders at Agricultural Training Centre, Ngilu said “enough is enough” and warned she would not sit and watch as things were done haphazardly as far as mineral exploration was concerned.

The governor told the MPs to swallow their pride and let the pact signed last week unlock the impasse that stalled the minerals project.