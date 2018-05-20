Man shares latrine with ex-wife after 50:50 divorce settlement Previous Story
Mob lynch three robbers after night raid in Nyandarua

By James Munyeki | Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 13:46, Updated May 20th 2018 at 13:52 GMT +3
Police say the trio posed as police officers before committing a wave of robberies in the region. [Courtesy]

Three suspected robbers were on Saturday night lynched by members of the public at Ndunyu Njeru in Kinangop, Nyandarua county.

The three were among most wanted robbers who the police suspect to be behind a series of robberies in the region.

They were caught after raiding a homestead where they stole household goods.

According to North Kinangop location chief Peter Kanyara, the trio had been posing as police officers and were moving around with a sniffer dog.

“The three are those we have been suspecting as behind the series of various robbery incidents. On Saturday night, they raided one of the homes and residents raised alarm,” he noted.

He said that members of the public laid a manhunt and found the gang at Ndunyu Njeru trading Centre.

The administrator said that the irate residents stoned.

“The angry residents caught up with them and stoned them to death. This was before the police officers arrived and they later set their bodies on fire,” he said.

The sniffer dog that they were using was however spared.

The chief however cautioned residents against taking the law unto their hands and instead urged them to report to the police first for action to be taken.

Their bodies were moved to Engineer hospital mortuary.

