Locals decry state over theft of donkeys in Bomet

By Gilbert Kimutai | Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 11:00, Updated May 20th 2018 at 11:04 GMT +3
Residents of Mulot yesterday staged a demonstration to protest persistent theft of their donkeys.

The residents trekked 50km to Bomet town to seek county commissioner Geoffrey Omondi’s audience, but he was not in the office.

They accused security agencies of doing little to protect the donkeys believed to be supplied to a slaughterhouse in Mogotio, Baringo County.

“Every night more than 20 donkeys are stolen but police have not taken any action,” said Ruth Langat, a donkey owner.

