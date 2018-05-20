Maasai leaders vow to back Ruto

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 10:53, Updated May 20th 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) arrives at Kajiado where he presided over the 3rd graduation at the Maasai Technical Training Institute yesterday. He is with Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku (right) and Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchori. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Politics dominated a graduation ceremony in Kajiado where Deputy President William Ruto was the chief guest as leaders took advantage of the occasion to assure him of their political support in 2022.

Kajiado leaders led by Governor Joseph ole Lenku, Deputy Governor Martin Moshisho and MPs Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East), Janet Teiyaa (Women Rep) and Kanchori Memusi (Kajiado Central) said the Jubilee Government was already delivering projects under President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda and this would attract public support.

Speaking during Maasai Technical Training Institute's third graduation ceremony, they said they have faith in the development agenda of the Government.

Ms Tobiko reiterated that the region will back the DP's presidential ambition. "This county will consider your presidency as our presidency. We shall walk with you and we know you will be our next President," she said.

However, DP Ruto steered clear of the 2022 debate and instead focused on development projects in the county.

"We have built 130 technical training institutes in the country. Three of them are in Kajiado East, West and North," said the DP

Mr Ruto further said the national government had pumped Sh3 billion towards construction of roads in the county.