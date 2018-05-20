11 killed at two bridges notorious for accidents

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:06, Updated May 20th 2018 at 00:08 GMT +3

A vehicle belonging to Kisumu County government at Kisumu Central Police station after it caused multiple accidents along Kakamega road on May 19,2018. Witnesses said it hit another vehicle from behind and on fleeing hit a bodaboda killing the pillion instantly before landing in a ditch. The driver has since been arrested. (Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

Eleven people died in two separate accidents at notorious spots in Bungoma and Vihiga counties.

In the Bungoma incident, a tractor ferrying sugarcane collided with a matatu heading to Kitale at Kamukuywa bridge on Friday evening.

ALSO READ: 14 die in road accident at Kamukuywa black spot

“We saw the tractor swerve from side to side before it collided with the matatu head-on,” said Everlyne Nekesa.

Bungoma North OCPD Stephen Muoni said the tractor belongs to West Kenya Sugar Company.

Angry residents burnt the tractor after the 6pm accident, causing a heavy traffic snarl-up, but the police cleared the road by 10pm.

At the Lunyerere bridge in Sabatia Constituency, a Form Three student of Chavakali High School was among five people who died when the matatu they were in veered off the road and plunged into river Edzava.

The student’s father, Timothy Buyoywa, also succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident. Twenty two other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Chavakali chief Hesbone Munavi, who is related to the student, said his father had come from Eldoret and taken him to hospital for medical checkup before the unfortunate accident. “My wife, who is the student’s guardian, had escorted them to the hospital. While they were travelling back, the accident happened. She broke her leg and is being treated,” Mr Munavi said.

Vihiga County Police Commander Beatrice Gachago said one person died on the spot while four others succumbed to injuries at the county referral hospital in Mbale.

Head of Nursing at Vihiga County Referral Hospital Aggrey Emenwa said the school had been informed about the student’s death.

ALSO READ: Most road accident victims are young, poor bachelors - study

The 14-seater matatu was overloaded. Four other casualties have been referred to Kakamega General Hospital. Preliminary investigations indicated the conductor of the matatu was the one driving, while the driver had gone to the mosque. Police want speed bumps erected on the road leading to Kamukuywa bridge.