Donald Trump reaches out to Uhuru through Pompeo

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 15:07, Updated May 19th 2018 at 15:34 GMT +3

US President Donald Trump reaches out to President Uhuru

The United States has re-affirmed its commitment to assist Kenya it’s in economic development initiatives while supporting the fight against terrorism.

This message was delivered by President Donald Trump’s top diplomat Mike Pompeo when he placed a call to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday evening. Among other things he pledged more US support in the war against the Al-Shabaab both within Kenya’s borders and in Somalia.

“Secretary Pompeo thanked President Kenyatta for his leadership in calling for an important national conversation to move the country forward following the 2017 election,” said Heather Nauert, the US Department of State.

“They discussed our shared goals of countering terrorism, promoting regional stability, and ensuring good governance,” she said.

He also congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to call a truce with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“They also discussed ways to work together to hasten the end of the conflict in South Sudan and ensure continued support for AMISOM forces in Somalia,” the statement said.

The call which was the first time, the US has reached out to Kenya at the highest level of engagement since Rex Tillerson was fired as Secretary of State came as the American Embassy prepares for a change of guard with the expected exit of Ambassador Bob Godec.

It also showed Kenya’s importance in America’s policy for Africa as it followed Pompeo’s call to African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat that took place on the same day. So far it is only Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari who has been reached out by the new US Secretary of State.

The Trump administration has been trying to improve its damaged relationship with Africa in the wake of fierce competition from China. Kenya is a strategic partner for the US in the fight against terrorism.

