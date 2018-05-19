Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy arrives at royal wedding

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 14:10, Updated May 19th 2018 at 14:31 GMT +3

Chelsea arriving at the chapel today

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy has arrived at the royal wedding - and viewers have already commented on her "it should have been me" face.

The 32-year-old, who dated the prince from 2003 to 2010, appeared in good spirits as she arrived to attend her former flame's nuptials.

She appeared jubilant as she walked outside the venue ?

But on entering the chapel, her face appeared to fall.

Royal fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on her "regretful" face.

"It looks like she's about to cry," one viewer wrote on social media. Prince Harry's ex girlfriend attends royal wedding

Another Twitter user said: "The sudden realisation you're at your ex boyfriend's wedding."

"Wow, Chelsy's face is a picture," one Twitter user commented.

Chelsy is reported to have arrived with fellow ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, with the pair spotted entering the chapel together.

Chelsy and Harry have stayed amicable since breaking up in 2010 after a seven-year romance.

In 2011 they went to Prince William's wedding together.

