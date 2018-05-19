'You look amazing': Emotional Harry to Meghan (Photos) Next Story
All about Sussex, Harry and Meghan's new titles Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy arrives at royal wedding

By Mirror | Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 14:10, Updated May 19th 2018 at 14:31 GMT +3
Chelsea arriving at the chapel today

Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy has arrived at the royal wedding - and viewers have already commented on her "it should have been me" face.

The 32-year-old, who dated the prince from 2003 to 2010, appeared in good spirits as she arrived to attend her former flame's nuptials.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'in tears' at wedding rehearsal

She appeared jubilant as she walked outside the venue ?

But on entering the chapel, her face appeared to fall.

Royal fans immediately took to Twitter to comment on her "regretful" face.

"It looks like she's about to cry," one viewer wrote on social media.

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend attends royal wedding

Another Twitter user said: "The sudden realisation you're at your ex boyfriend's wedding."

"Wow, Chelsy's face is a picture," one Twitter user commented.

Chelsy is reported to have arrived with fellow ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, with the pair spotted entering the chapel together.

Chelsy and Harry have stayed amicable since breaking up in 2010 after a seven-year romance.

In 2011 they went to Prince William's wedding together.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry breaks royal family rules

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry
royal wedding
meghan markle

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Prince Harry breaks royal family rules

Prince Harry breaks royal family rules

We must work for positive change in communities

We must work for positive change in communities

The Royal wedding 2018: Finishing touches

The Royal wedding 2018: Finishing touches

Royal wedding 2018: Finishing touches ahead of big day

Royal wedding 2018: Finishing touches ahead of big day

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited