Sonko dares those who want to impeach him

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

In summary Jubilee MCAs join impeachment debate, tell off Sate House and party bigwigs and vow to defend governor

Cornered by deluge of critics in powerful places, Sonko has retreated to his Mua Hills farm

?A bullet proof vest on, retinue of bodyguards circling around him, favourite apple juice on the side and tones of City Hall financial records on the table, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko cuts a defiant image when we caught up with him Friday.

He has not stepped in his office for the whole week. He is complaining about the reduction of security. And Friday, he was wondering why President Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen to keep quiet as his allies continue to fight him.

“Any county can impeach their boss, but what mistake have I committed? Nairobi is a unique county; it cannot be transformed into a Dubai in six months. I have kept cool for long enough so if they want us to play politics, it is game on,” he declared.

As he shot from his hips from his Mua Hills fortress, Jubilee MCAs in Nairobi were telling off State House: “We have no intention or motivation to impeach Governor Sonko. The procedure of removing a governor is clearly stated in the law,” Majority Leader Abdi Guyo said from City Hall.

What started as a fight for control of City Hall between former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has now transformed into an all-out war within the Jubilee Party. On one side are hardliners allied to President Kenyatta determined to teach the Governor a lesson or two about city politics.

And on the other, although not loud about what side they are supporting are Deputy President William Ruto’s allies. At the heart of this war is a fight for tenders. After the exit of Governor Evans Kidero, two factions emerged, each seeking to control City Hall politics normally characterised by cut throat competition for the Sh40 billion that Nairobi receives each year.

City Hall billions

One faction, with links to State House, were banking on Igathe to safeguard their interests. With Igathe out, the two sides have again regrouped, each eyeing a bigger piece of the pie. Part of this war is being fought through the Regeneration Committee of the City which has been said will take away some of the roles of the governor.

The team, co-chaired by Tourism CS Najib Balala and Governor Sonko, was tasked with ensuring garbage menace, poor roads, traffic jams and housing challenges are addressed. On Tuesday, the team outlined its 30-day scorecard at a press conference at City Hall, where it emerged most of the county functions will now be handled by the national government.

Friday, President Kenyatta defended his decision to wade into the city’s affairs, saying it is only meant for the good of the public.

“Nairobi County is here to stay. What we have done is to partner in some areas where we think will be beneficial to the public,” said the President at State House Friday.

The national government has already taken over repair of roads in the city through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura). Saturday Standard understands the national government has enlisted China Roads and Bridges, a Chinese firm, to repair all the roads in the city centre.

This fight for control of the city hit crescendo on Thursday when Sonko decided to name Miguna Miguna as his deputy in a move that caught everyone by surprise. It had been assumed that since Igathe is from Mt Kenya, then his replacement should also come from the region.

Those in the know say State House was hoping to bulldoze its choice for deputy governor like it did when it pressured Sonko to hire Peter Kariuki as county secretary last month after a stalemate that run for three months.

Part of the theory surrounding Miguna’s choice for the deputy governor is that since Sonko fears he will be impeached, he wants to make it harder for Jubilee since the party cannot stomach the thought of having the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general in charge of the city. He has however disputed these claims.

Although Miguna’s choice for deputy governor came as a surprise, the tell-tale signs that Sonko was warming to the opposition have been showing since Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga decided to bury the hatchet.

“If my choice of Miguna is a surprise, then Uhuru and Raila’s handshake should also be considered a surprise. We need to build bridges and stop side shows,” said Sonko.

Party hardliners

Sonko who was unwanted by powerful hands in the Jubilee Party in the run up to last year’s elections, was at the last minute backed by DP William Ruto. Since then, the governor has not hidden his support for Ruto’s presidential ambitions, something that has made party hardliners jittery.

On Thursday Jubilee Chairman David Murathe said the governor just wants to divert attention.

“The impeachment will proceed and it has to do with failures to deliver services to the people as was pledged by the party during campaigns. He can throw tantrums but they will have no consequence,” said Murathe on Thursday.

Sonko does not see eye-to-eye with Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibichu.

Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi was to meet the governor at his home in Machakos but the meeting collapsed.

The next few days will be critical for the politician who just a decade ago was a surprise rookie who won the Makadara parliamentary seat.

