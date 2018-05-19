Pupils absenteeism as maize weeding season starts in Trans Nzoia

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:32 GMT +3

Maize farm in Trans Nzoia County

Pupils have abandoned classes to work on maize farms in Trans Nzoia County.

Local leaders have called on Senator Michael Mbito and authorities to intervene address tame child labour in the region.

ALSO READ: Neymar eyes emotional reunion with teammates in French Cup final

Schools in Kiminini, Endebess and Kwanza sub-counties are the most affected with hundreds of pupils joining their parents to weed maize farms to put food on the table.

A spot-check in some schools found out that between 20 to 150 children were missing.

“We have about 20 children from poor families not reporting to school because they are engaged in weeding. We normally encounter such absenteeism during planting, weeding and harvesting seasons,” said Gesarate Primary School Head teacher Vincent Wanjala.

A teacher at a school in Kiminini, who declined to be named, said more than 100 pupils have not reported to school in the past two weeks after being hired to weed maize farms.

“Our role is to teach and not to go out there looking for the pupils. National government officials in the grassroots should take action against parents who allow children to work in farms to fend for their families.

“This is wrong because the habit is compromising education,” the teacher said.

Teachers say child labour is affecting education standards and called for prompt action from the national government to ensure children stay in school.

Some parents admitted sending their children to work on farms and blamed this on high poverty levels.

ALSO READ: Pupils injured as latrine caves in

“It is not our wish but conditions forcing us to engage our children in child labour. We earn poorly from casual duties hence we engage our children to supplement the wages,” said a parent who sought anonymity in Mitoto village.

County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said he was not aware of the issue and directed education officials to investigate.