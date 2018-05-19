Lamu registrar charged with land fraud, denies charges

| Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

Lands Registrar Hasim Got Sat who resembles Miguna Miguna was yesterday arraigned before the Mombasa Law Courts where he was charged with attempting to defraud a businessman his three pieces of land.]-by Joackim Bwana

The Lamu lands registrar was yesterday charged with attempting to defraud a businessman of his three pieces of land.

Hashim Sat was charged before Mombasa Senior Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba with three counts of fraud.

ALSO READ: Priest charged with forgery, fraud

Sat is accused of attempting to illegally transfer land belonging to Andrew Kabochi Gakahu.

SET UP

He allegedly attempted to transfer the three pieces of land in Mombasa to Denis Kyulo Balozi and Victoria Jerotich Kisorio on January 13, 2016 and August 12, 2016.

Sat denied the charges and was released on a Sh300,000 bond or Sh100,000 cash bail.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

State prosecutor Daniel Wangila did not oppose his release on bond. However, Sat’s lawyer AB Olaba said he was pessimistic that Wangila was going to produce any other accused person.

“Where is the co-accused in court? I highly doubt that the state will avail any other accused. We will wait and see but the accused is not alone,” Olaba said.

Sat said he was innocent and was only being victimised for exercising his mandate and duties as a lands registrar.

The case is scheduled for pre-trial on May 31.

ALSO READ: GE puts in Sh50b in Lamu coal plant