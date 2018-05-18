Knut revokes Sossion suspension

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 10:29, Updated May 18th 2018 at 10:33 GMT +3

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion adress media after he was blocked from accessing his office in Nairobi's Mfangano street. [Photo/Willis Awandu/Standard]

Embattled teachers’ union boss Wilson Sossion is free to continue performing his duties after a withdrawal of an earlier suspension from his position as secretary general.

In return, Kenya National Union of Teachers acting Chairman Wycliffe Omucheyi asked Mr Sossion, a nominated MP, to withdraw all cases he had filed against the union and its officials.

ALSO READ: Knut leadership battle rekindles old union politics

This, he said, would facilitate harmony after the two reached a truce.

Mr Omucheyi had on May 2, written to the Registrar of Trade Unions applying for a notice of change in Knut leadership, indicating that Sossion was no longer the boss.

The decision came after a National Executive Council meeting.

