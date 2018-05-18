Deal: University lecturers resolve pay dispute with Government

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 22:37 GMT +3

Striking lecturers and the management of public universities last evening resolved the pay dispute, ending the three-month strike.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and Inter-Public University Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) signed a return-to-work-formula.

Uasu called off the strike, even as its officials disagreed with the meagre offer by the State and asked their members to return to work following the agreement with IPUCCF.

The agreement gives assurance that there would be no job losses, no loss of benefits and both parties are to withdraw all court cases related to the dispute.

The parties also agreed that for employees working on temporary terms, the renewal of their contracts would not be prejudiced by their participation in the strike.

“Both parties will review their recognition agreements,” which suggests talks for the pay rise will continue, even as learning in public universities resumes.

Outstanding pension

The management of universities also committed to continue following up with the Government on the outstanding pension component for the CBA.

Bargaining Agreements for the financial years 2010-2013 and 2013-2017.

Also the leadership of universities where applicable will review semester dates so that students can recover lost time.

Earlier, university workers unions were working on a compromise deal that would see learning resume in public varsities next week, even with the little pay offer.

The Standard has established that the continued sack threat by some universities and the hard-line stance of the Government has caused panic among top union officials.

It emerged that some staff had been dismissed and others issued with warning letters, a move said to worry the union officials.

And yesterday, the three unions met at the Ministry of Labour to seek ways of drafting an acceptable return-to-work formula that would provide a safe exit for the union members.

Representatives of Uasu, Kenya University Staff Union and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotel, Education Institutions, Hospitals and Allied (Kudheiha) were present at the meeting.

Also present were vice chancellors and university council chairpersons through IPUCCF.