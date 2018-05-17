MPs divided over Miguna's nomination

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 18:51, Updated May 17th 2018 at 19:04 GMT +3

The decision by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to nominate controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna as his Deputy has sharply divided legislators from the county.

Senator Johnson Sakaja was categorical that there is no way Miguna, a former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant who vied for the seat as independent candidate, will be the next Deputy Governor.

“Miguna Miguna will not become the Deputy Governor of Nairobi. Take that to the bank. On this matter, the Governor is on his own,” Mr Sakaja told The Standard. He however declined to explain why he thinks so.

“He will not be a deputy Governor in 2018, maybe in 2022,” he added.

Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir also seemed to read from the script with the Senator. He explained that although the governor is at liberty to pick whoever he wants as his assistant, settling on Miguna was ill-advised.

“First Miguna has issues with his citizenship. He is not a Jubilee party member too. If he able to prove he(Miguna) is a Kenyan and Jubilee Party member sorts out the two matters first, then he will be at liberty to be appointed to whatever post he wants,” said Mr Korir.

The lawmaker however, clarified that he will have no problem with Miguna being the Deputy Governor after getting clearance and the nod from the party.

“The most important thing for Nairobi residents at now is service delivery,” said the Lang’ata MP.

But Embakasi West MP George Theuri and nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said they fully support Mr Sonko in his decision of nominating the former advisor of Nasa leader Raila Odinga as his deputy.

“Sonko has the right to decide who he wants to work with. As an elected MP from the county, I support him 100 percent because it is him who knows what is best for the county,” said Mr Theuri.

“Coming after the handshake between President Uhru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, we should all support the nomination of Miguna. He has an element in him that can bring the change we desire in the city,” he added.

Ms Omanga said: “Miguna is the choice of the Governor, who are we to dispute? Mr Sonko knows why he picked him and all we can do as leaders from the city is to offer our Governor support."