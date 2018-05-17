MP Kinyua opposes proposed referendum

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 12:10, Updated May 17th 2018 at 12:12 GMT +3

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua addressing people in Nanyuki yesterday. Kinyua opposed the ongoing debate on constitutional changes. Photo (Jacinta Mutura, standard)

A senator has hit out at those calling for a referendum to "create more political leadership positions".

Speaking in Nanyuki yesterday, Laikipia Senator John Kinyua said Constitutional changes would not solve Kenyans' problems.

ALSO READ: From prison to power: six leaders who served time in pictures

“The referendum would be important when we talk about the people. It would only be important if we are talking about unemployment of millions of young people,” he said.

Mr Kinyua said it would be selfish for changes would be made to create positions for individuals.

“If the Constitution will be changed to improve our industries, we don’t have a problem with it. But we will not allow a few people to mislead Kenyans,” he said.