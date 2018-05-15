Goons behind Ex-NCBDA boss Muriuki attack arrested

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 18:37, Updated May 15th 2018 at 18:44 GMT +3

Brian Shem Owino at Milimani court where he faced violent robbery charges. [George Njunge, Standard]

Four more suspects wanted over the assault of a Nairobi businessman have been arrested in the city

The four were arrested in Kilimani, Nairobi by police who had been tracking them since the April 30 assault on Timothy Muriuki, a former Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) chairman.

Central DCI boss Samuel Kobina said the suspects would be charged in court today with robbery with violence.

“We have three suspects now but we are waiting the arrival of Suleiman Manyange. He is on the way,” he said at about 6pm.

This came after the first suspect to surrender Brian Shem Owino was charged with the offence and released on Sh200,000 bail.

Those arrested included Mr Dishon Mulinge, Mr Ronald Otieno, Mr Michael Mbanya Wathigo and Mr Hussein Suleiman.

They were captured on camera manhandling the former Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) chairman at Hotel Boulevard on April 30.

They had on Monday moved to court saying their personal security is at risk and that they could be eliminated by the police or deported to an unknown destination on the account they are not Kenyans and sought anticipatory orders pending their arraignment.

But the court declined to issue the orders and ordered them to appear before police for processing.

They had said they are ready and willing to surrender to the police but are apprehensive of their personal security and that their anticipated charges are defective, have no basis in law, are unconstitutional and unsustainable.

On Wednesday, East Africa Legislative Assembly member Simon Mbugua and two other suspects were arrested and charged at Milimani Law Courts with robbery with violence in relation to the attack.

They denied the charges and were each released on Sh200,000 bail by Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

Police said they had every reason to believe that three of them — Mr Mbugua, Mr Anthony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal and Mr Benjamin Odhiambo Onyango Alias Odhis — were involved in the attack.

“On the April 30, 2018, at 11am at Hotel Boulevard in Nairobi, jointly with others not before court, they robbed Timothy Muceru Muriuki of Sh100,000 and injured him,” said part of a charge sheet.

Police had offered a Sh500,000 bounty to anyone who may provide information leading to the arrest of any of the five wanted men.

Muriuki was addressing journalists at the Hotel Boulevard on April 30 when the goons stormed in and tore his statement before frogmarching him outside the compound and beating him up.

Whereas the attackers thought Muriuki was criticizing Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, he was actually praising him and calling for patience to allow the governor deliver his promises.

Muriuki who was flanked by two other gentlemen had called the meeting to brief members of the media on the state of affairs in Nairobi County and how they could be fixed.

No sooner had Muriuki started reading his press statement than a gang descended on him at the swimming pool area leading to chaos and confusion.

One of the goons started blaming Muriuki for allegedly criticizing Sonko and it is then the rest joined in.

Muriuki complained to police and said he lost Sh100,000 in the drama.