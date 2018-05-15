Dealing with biological threats and violent extremism in Kenya

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 13:53, Updated May 15th 2018 at 13:55 GMT +3

As the country pursues its multi-sectoral approach to the fight against violent extremism and terrorism, just like we have asked of other segments of the society, what is the contribution of universities and other researchers in these efforts?

Given that universities are potential recruitment areas and also possible targets of attacks by such violent groups; how prepared are our academic institutions?

Universities need to complement Government efforts by creating awareness on bio-security aimed at reducing the biological threats through research and developing tools that can be used to counter such threats.

In addition to the Garissa University terrorist attack on April 2, 2015, the police reported having arrested a number of medical students suspected of carrying out a biological attack in Nairobi in 2016.

A bio-security survey carried out in 2015 found that labs in Kenya stored at least 16 dangerous biological pathogens. Less than 50 per cent of the labs have an inventory list while two labs reported that dangerous biological agents had disappeared from their stores without trace.

It has been reported that Kenya is at risk of a biological event, whether accidental, intentional, or naturally occurring, due to the prevalence of dangerous biologicalpathogens, weak bio-security measures and violent extremism at its borders. Biologicalweapons present serious threats to national, regional and global stability.

Aware of the exposure and threats to biological threats, especially in relation to violent extremism, the Government has undertaken a number of initiatives to mitigate the risk of a biological event.

Extremism policy

Remember that in addition to the implementation of the country’s violent extremism policy by the National Counter Terrorism Center, Kenya, as a signatory to international agreements, including the Biological Weapons Convention and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540, is obligated to take effective measures to prevent the proliferation of biologicalweapons.

Within this requirement, the Government has prepared the Biosecurity Bill, which will be presented in Parliament.

And through an agreement with the Government of Denmark, the State is pushing universities to start effective measures and practices aimed at securing biological materials and technology that could otherwise be misused to produce or lead to the proliferation of biologicalweapons.

Experiences from countries like Denmark show that life-science universities play a key role in that endeavour. Universities educate lab personnel and are essential in fostering a strong bio-security culture.

University labs

Moreover, university labs store dangerous biological pathogens. Facilities including universities that access, use, handle or transfer biological materials are key in the fight against the use of biological means by criminals.

This requires that our academic institutions step up their contribution to the BiologicalThreat Prevention and Prohibition obligation to avoid public panic and possible occurrence of incidents of economic disruption and mass destructionScale up

Hopefully, the partnership between the National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation, the Commission for University Education and the Centre for Biosecurity and Biopreparedness under the Government of Denmark will scale up the integration of bio-security in universities with clear life-science profiles.

We also hope the law on bio-security is expedited.

Mr Bwire works at the Media Council of Kenya