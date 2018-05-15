Legislators clash over early campaigns

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 11:23, Updated May 15th 2018 at 11:29 GMT +3

Lugari MP Ayub Savula

Two lawmakers have clashed over ongoing campaigns to succeed Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his Mumias East counterpart Benjamin Washiali differed in public over whether those eyeing the governor's seat should start campaigning.

ALSO READ: Oparanya, CS Rashid Echesa publicly clash

Both shared a platform during a funds drive in aid of Khabukoshe ACK Church in Matungu on Sunday.

“We cannot be running up and down campaigning when the people who elected us want to see development," said Mr Washiali.

But Mr Savula defended himself, citing his development track record.

"In just five years, I have initiated and completed mega projects in Lugari. It is the same thing I will do if elected governor," he said.

At one point, supporters of the two leaders started chanting songs in praise of the two.