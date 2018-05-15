Man, 31 shot dead, robbed of his laptop in attack in Ngumba estate, Nairobi

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 11:19, Updated May 15th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

A man was shot dead in Ngumba estate, when he refused to hand over his laptop and other valuables.

Witnesses said the 31-year-old was accosted by two armed robbers on Sunday night.

The killers took off with the laptop and two phones and escaped on foot towards Babadogo area.

“They shot him after he declined to surrender his laptop. It is not clear whether they were after the laptop because of what it contained or they just wanted to rob him,” said Kasarani OCPD Robinson Mboloi

Police said a team had been sent to pursue the killers and that more officers had been deployed on Nairobi’s streets to enhance security in the wake of increased cases of armed robberies.

Elsewhere, police are investigating an incident in which the body of a man was found in his house in Zimmerman area.

Police said they suspected the 22-year-old man committed suicide.

The body was found on Sunday evening by neighbours who became suspicious because of an odour from the room.

