| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 18:29 GMT +3

British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday she could be trusted to deliver Brexit, but that it could not be done without compromises on all sides - a possible warning to cabinet ministers who are deeply split over future customs arrangements.

Ms May said Britain would leave the EU's customs union so the country could establish its own independent trade policy.

