| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:25 GMT +3

MP Chris Karan

At least 4,900 bright and needy students have benefited from a Sh33.2 million bursary allocated by the Ugenya and Gem Constituency Development Fund offices.

Members of Parliament Chris Karan (Ugenya) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) said the money targeted students in secondary schools, universities, colleges and other tertiary institutions.

The two spoke in the county on Saturday.