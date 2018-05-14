Governor Samboja warns Kalonzo never to visit Taita Taveta without him

| Published Mon, May 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 13th 2018 at 17:17 GMT +3

Governor Granton Samboja

Governor Granton Samboja yesterday asked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka not to visit a section of the county without inviting him and other county leaders.

The governor and six MPs said Kalonzo was welcome to the region but should ensure that elected leaders were involved in the preparation of his visit to a troubled settlement scheme in Taveta.

Kalonzo had said he would soon visit thousands of squatters who were evicted from the disputed Sir Ramson land, formerly owned by the Kenyatta family, and distribute relief supplies.