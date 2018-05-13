Murang'a County officer Waithaka dies after his vehicle hits guard rail (photos)

Murang'a Public Service Board chairman Titus Waithaka died in a road crash in Nairobi.
His official car hit a guard rail near Safari Park Hotel along Thika Road Sunday morning killing him on the spot, Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria confirmed.
Police confirmed the incident saying they were called to the scene long after it had happened.
The body was moved to the mortuary.
More to follow...
