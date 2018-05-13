Murang'a County officer Waithaka dies after his vehicle hits guard rail (photos)

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 09:40, Updated May 13th 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3

Murang'a Public Service Board chairman Titus Waithaka’s vehicle hit a guard rail along Thika Road. [Photo: Courtesy]

Murang'a Public Service Board chairman Titus Waithaka died in a road crash in Nairobi.

His official car hit a guard rail near Safari Park Hotel along Thika Road Sunday morning killing him on the spot, Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria confirmed.

Police confirmed the incident saying they were called to the scene long after it had happened.

