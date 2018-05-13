Kiambu to only have 500 bars, Waititu declares Previous Story
Murang'a County officer Waithaka dies after his vehicle hits guard rail (photos)

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 09:40, Updated May 13th 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3
Murang'a Public Service Board chairman Titus Waithaka’s vehicle hit a guard rail along Thika Road. [Photo: Courtesy]

Murang'a Public Service Board chairman Titus Waithaka died in a road crash in Nairobi.

His official car hit a guard rail near Safari Park Hotel along Thika Road Sunday morning killing him on the spot, Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria confirmed.

ALSO READ: 8 killed in dawn accident

Police confirmed the incident saying they were called to the scene long after it had happened.

The body was moved to the mortuary.

[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]
[Photo: Courtesy]

More to follow...

 

RELATED TOPICS:
car crash
thika road
guard rail
thika road crash
accident
Titus Waithaka
Murang'a Public Service Board chairman
Titus Waithaka dies

