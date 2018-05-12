Family demands justice as policeman kills university student

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 09:55, Updated May 12th 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3

A family is grieving after a senior police officer fatally shot their son - a university student at a bar in Kisumu following a disagreement.

The Chief Inspector of Police based in Kehancha, Migori County was yesterday disarmed and arrested as investigations were launched over why he shot dead the 22-year-old KCA University student Danstan Brian (above).

It is alleged that the Third Year student was shot at close range after he disagreed with a friend the officer was drinking with.

Brian, the parents said had just relocated from the university’s main campus in Nairobi to Kisumu two days ago.

Fredrick Okumu, a witness said that he and other patrons were outside the bar where the incident took place when they heard an argument followed by gunshots.

“We do not know what caused the argument; we heard gunshots and scampered to safety,” said Okumu.

Incidentally, both the dead student and the officer who killed him hail from the same location in Kuria Sub-county.

Following the killing, students from KCA University took to the streets to demand justice for their colleague.

The Kenya Universities Students Organisation condemned the shooting, and said the suspect must be brought to book.

Danstan Chacha, father to the deceased said the death of his son has left the family broken. “He was my first born son and all I want is justice for him,” he said.

