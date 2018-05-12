| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 21:06 GMT +3

400,000 children face starvation in DR Congo's Kasai crisis

Some 400,000 children are at risk of starving to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations says.

Thousands of families in Kasai fled to the bush, where they stayed for months, short of food and water, many have already died. The Kasai region, once one of the most prosperous and peaceful in DR Congo, descended into violence in 2016.

Long-simmering resentment exploded into rebellion against the government. In December 2017, the UN declared the crisis in DR Congo as the highest level of emergency - the same as Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

The UN children’s agency Unicef has appealed for $88m in aid for Kasai.

Unicef spokesperson Christophe Boulierac has just returned from a trip to Kasai. “I was really shocked by what I saw there,” he said. Boulierac said he had visited three hospitals and seen children suffering from acute malnutrition. When he returned a few days later, several of the children had died.

