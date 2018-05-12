Iraq holds its first parliamentary election since IS defeat

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 21:03 GMT +3

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi

Iraqis vote tomorrow in first parliamentary election since the country declared victory over the Islamic State extremist group.

The balloting is expected to be a referendum on Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s tenure and his pledge to be more inclusive of Iraq’s Sunni minority.

Entrenched corruption, the influence of Iran and the future of US forces currently in Iraq are other issues that have dominated the run-up to the election.

There are 329 seats at stake, with nearly 7,000 candidates from dozens of different political alliances. Few foresee a dramatic government shake-up, however.

The most powerful alliances expected to win the most seats are headed by the same parties that have dominated Iraqi politics since 2003.

