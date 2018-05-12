350 inmates released to decongest Embu, Kirinyaga prisons

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3

Supreme Court of Kenya

At least 350 inmates serving short-term sentences in prisons in Embu and Kirinyaga counties have been released in the ongoing decongestion programme.

High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya said those released were petty offenders either serving sentences not exceeding three years or were almost completing their sentences.

ALSO READ: GSU officer arrested for killing girlfriend

Of those released in Kirinyaga County, 60 per cent were bhang peddlers and illicit brewers, while 35 per cent of the offenders released in Embu were convicted for alcohol related offences or assault.

Those released from Kerugoya Main Prison and Kathigiriri prison in Kirinyaga County were 220 while 140 were released from Embu G K and Embu Women prison.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.