350 inmates released to decongest Embu, Kirinyaga prisons

By Joseph Muchiri | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3
At least 350 inmates serving short-term sentences in prisons in Embu and Kirinyaga counties have been released in the ongoing decongestion programme.

High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya said those released were petty offenders either serving sentences not exceeding three years or were almost completing their sentences.

Of those released in Kirinyaga County, 60 per cent were bhang peddlers and illicit brewers, while 35 per cent of the offenders released in Embu were convicted for alcohol related offences or assault.

Those released from Kerugoya Main Prison and Kathigiriri prison in Kirinyaga County were 220 while 140 were released from Embu G K and Embu Women prison.

 

