Governor Lenku wants residents to sacrifice one goat to insure themselves against diseases

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:46 GMT +3
Kajiado county Governor Joseph Ole Lenku (right) recives his NHIF card from Mr Gibson Muhuhu,Depuity Director of registration and compliance at the NHIF during the openning of Ngatatowek Healthy Center in Kajiado on 10th May 2018 . .PETERSON GITHAIGA

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku wants residents to sacrifice one goat a year to insure themselves against all diseases. 

He said the market price of a goat will save families from the burden of hospital bills. "It takes Sh6,000 to cover two parents and all their children.

This can be realised by selling one goat every year, " said Mr Lenku. 

Speaking at Ng’atataek, Kajiado Central, during the launch of NHIF universal healthcare coverage yesterday, Lenku ordered that all 89 dispensaries and health centres in the county be used for NHIF registration. 

NHIF County Coordinator Alfred Ngetich said although 300,000 residents were insured, only 167,134 are active members by virtue of regular payments. 

"Some 1,281 persons aged more than 70 years are covered, " said Mr Ngetich. 

NHIF is carrying out a sensitisation drive for universal healthcare in Kajiado County.

