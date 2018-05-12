Mudavadi supports push for changing laws

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he is not opposed to the proposed amendments to the Constitution.
Speaking in Kisumu town yesterday, Mudavadi said the Bomas draft should be considered if the constitution is to be amended.
Mudavadi later addressed a press conference at a Kisumu hotel after a meeting with members of his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members.
“The whole document is not bad. There are only sections which are not enforceable or have not proved to work effectively as we envisaged,’’ he said
He said the constitutional amendment and referendum debates are healthy, saying the conversation should be all inclusive. ‘’We want to see a conversation that brings on board all Kenyans,’’ he said
ANC proposed restructuring of the Executive, strengthening devolution, electoral reforms and enforcement of the third gender rule as the issues they want addressed in amendments.
