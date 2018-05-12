Mudavadi supports push for changing laws

| Published Sat, May 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 11th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

Amani Coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi (center) addressing the press after a NEC meeting in Kisumu on May 11th 2018. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has said he is not opposed to the proposed amendments to the Constitution.

Speaking in Kisumu town yesterday, Mudavadi said the Bomas draft should be considered if the constitution is to be amended.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi: What stops Luhya leaders from ascending to power

Mudavadi later addressed a press conference at a Kisumu hotel after a meeting with members of his party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

“The whole document is not bad. There are only sections which are not enforceable or have not proved to work effectively as we envisaged,’’ he said

He said the constitutional amendment and referendum debates are healthy, saying the conversation should be all inclusive. ‘’We want to see a conversation that brings on board all Kenyans,’’ he said

ANC proposed restructuring of the Executive, strengthening devolution, electoral reforms and enforcement of the third gender rule as the issues they want addressed in amendments.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.