The Patel Dam kills 34, several people still missing (Photos)

The one-acre Patel Dam broke its banks on Wednesday night following heavy rains pounding the region leaving behind a trail of deaths and destruction.
By 4PM the death toll had hit 34 with several people still missing and many left homeless following extensive damage caused to homes, schools and businesses.
Education PS Belio Kipsang ordered closure of Solai Boys High School, which was damaged during the incident, to remain closed as the Ministry assesses extent of damage.
The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Red Cross, police, National Youth Service (NYS) and Nakuru County government are leading the search and rescue operation.
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said 15 ambulances have been dispatched to the scene to evacuate victims.
