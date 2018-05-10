The Patel Dam kills 34, several people still missing (Photos)

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 14:34, Updated May 10th 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3

Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County.

The one-acre Patel Dam broke its banks on Wednesday night following heavy rains pounding the region leaving behind a trail of deaths and destruction. The one acre dam broke its dam Wednesday night at around 7PM.

By 4PM the death toll had hit 34 with several people still missing and many left homeless following extensive damage caused to homes, schools and businesses.

ALSO READ: The Fury of Mother Nature: Patel Dam tragedy (Photos)

Patel Dam has so far killed 41 people and rendered several homeless.

Education PS Belio Kipsang ordered closure of Solai Boys High School, which was damaged during the incident, to remain closed as the Ministry assesses extent of damage.

Kenya Redcross team load a body of one of the victims that was affected by the Patel Dam tragedy. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Red Cross, police, National Youth Service (NYS) and Nakuru County government are leading the search and rescue operation. Inside one of the houses that were destroyed by water after the Patel Dam burst its bank on 9 May 2018. At least 10 people are feared dead and over 30 others injured. (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said 15 ambulances have been dispatched to the scene to evacuate victims. An animal lies dead after it was swept away by raging waters from Patel Dam (Harun Wathari, Standard)

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840