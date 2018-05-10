Abongiri clan of Meru banishes couple from village for disrespect

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 9th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3

Doris Kirimi and her husband Peter Kirimi display their children's toys damaged when her attackers ransacked the house before escorting her out of the home. She was banished from the village for allegedly disrespecting her husband's parents which she denies. [Peter Muthomi/Standard]

The Abongiri clan in Central Imenti considers disrespect for elders an abomination and culprits are usually banished from the society.

Doris Kirimi found herself on the wrong side of the clan for allegedly being disrespectful to her parents-in-law M’Rimbere M’Iburi, aged 104, and Evangeline M’Iburi, who is in her late 90s.

Ms Kirimi was ordered out of the house she shares with her husband and their four children. Two of the children are from a previous marriage.

The clan also barred the rest of the community from any interaction with Kirimi, her husband Peter Kirimi and the children.

Mr M’Iburi accused Kirimi of being disrespectful toward his wife Evangeline since 2009, when his son married her.

Isaac Kaburu, Peter's brother, says he had two children with his first wife Esther, who comes from Karatina in Nyeri County.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Further education

Esther, a nurse, left to further her education, during which Peter married Kirimi, who was their house help at the time.

“Doris started abusing my wife verbally and physically. I wanted the clan to take action before she kills us. We fear for our lives,” said M’Iburi.

The elderly couple also accused their son of not only abusing them but also spraying them with herbicides.

M’Iburi asked the clan to drive the couple from his land.

At the clan meeting, chairman Gerald Rutere said it was not the first time Kirimi and her husband had abused their elderly parents, who had given them a piece of land to build a house.

“Doris is disrespectful to her parents-in-law and everyone else in the village. We respect M’Iburi and cannot allow anyone to cause them any discomfort because they are very old,” said Mr Ruteere.

Clan member Gitonga Ithinji said the village would not allow the woman to disrupt their peace, hence the decision to banish her and her husband.

The clan decreed that Kirimi's first wife Esther was free to return home if she wished.

Ruteere said they had taken action against other errant members of the community and would continue doing so if the need arose.

“We cannot visit M’Iburi and Evangeline because Doris has blocked the path to their house. As a clan, we have banned any social interaction with Doris and the husband,” added Mr Ithinji.

Repossess land

The clan also decreed that a process would be started to repossess the land M’Iburi gave his son.

During their eviction, the couple's house was damaged and ransacked by some relatives. Kirimi reported the matter at Kariene Police Station but no action has been taken so far.

A tearful Kirimi claimed her attackers also stole Sh200, 000, which was meant to buy building materials.

She said about 100 people belonging to the Abongiri clan met on April 8 and decreed that she be expelled from the family and village.

“They accused me of spraying my in-laws with an insecticide and threatening them. They did not even give me an opportunity to defend myself against the false accusations,” she said.

She claimed the group went to her house singing war songs and drove her out.

"They destroyed the water tank, sofa set and many other items,” she said.

She also claimed their farm, which had maize, sweet potatoes, vegetables and other crops, was also sprayed with an herbicide that caused them to dry up.

Peter defended his wife, saying her independence had not endeared her to his brothers. He vowed to stand with her.