ODM MP hits at Ruto's allies over ultimatums to President Uhuru

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda addressing the media at Parliament on May 9, 2018 where he warned Rift Valley MPs for threatening President Uhuru. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

An Opposition MP has hit out at deputy president William Ruto’s allies for blackmailing President Uhuru Kenyatta into declaring support for the former.

Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda (ODM) said it was premature for Rift Valley MPs to start issuing ultimatums to President Uhuru.

The lawmaker said the country has many potential presidential candidates thus 2022 elections cannot be about DP Ruto.

He singled out Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen as the ring leader of the MPs putting pressure on the President to declare support for Ruto.

“It is very sad to see the likes of Senator Kipchumba Murkomen threatening the President. I don’t think it is right, it is totally incorrect and unfortunate,” said Ouda in a press briefing at Parliament Buildings yesterday.

He said the focus now should be about unity of the country and putting in place reforms that will ensure the country does not plunge election-related violence in future.

The MP said it was becoming clear that Ruto allies are opposed to the rapprochement by Uhuru and the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga.

“They should know that the President has only one agenda that of uniting this country and build his legacy. Uhuru and Raila must be supported in uniting the country.

The main agenda now as leaders is to support the handshake between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as they are the two individuals with the largest political base. So please stop placing your guns on president Uhuru Kenyatta’s head, let the man be , let him do his job,” he added.

He termed attacks by the DP’s allies against Baringo Senator as unfortunate as he has a right to run for presidency come 2022 General Election.

“It is not correct to continue bashing Gideon Moi because he has his democratic right to vie for president, let him convince Kenyans. It is Kenyans will decide,” he added.