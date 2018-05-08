Implement TJRC report to earn forgiveness, Kingi tells Uhuru

| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 7th 2018 at 21:05 GMT +3

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

Governor Amason Kingi has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto should implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report in order to be forgiven by the Coast people.

Kingi, who spoke at the burial of former Ganze MP Joseph Kingi at the weekend, said the report would address land injustices and marginalisation.

“The President has asked for forgiveness from Kenyans but I want to tell him that to the coast person, the only forgiveness he wants is the full implementation of the TJRC report .Many historical injustices encountered in the region were well captured in the report and urges on the possible solutions. Our concern is the more the report is kept to rot in dust, the more the we are subjected to the pains of being neglected,” said Kingi

The governor said the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga would only make sense if issues like resettling squatters were resolved.