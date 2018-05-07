Drama as Sossion is denied entry to his office Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Sarit Centre mall remains closed as tenants count losses after Friday fire

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 19:00, Updated May 7th 2018 at 21:04 GMT +3
Fire fighters bottling the fire at Sarit Centre as worried business owners tried to get entry into the mall on 04/05/2018. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Fire razed a section of Sarit Centre Shopping Mall in Westlands, Nairobi on Friday morning. Smoke was seen bellowing from the mall as Nairobi County fire brigade team were called in to to help put out the fire.

Sarit's management gave a statement saying it was just a small fire on the ground floor which was contained.

ALSO READ: Fire guts down section of Sarit Centre (Photos)

“We would like to inform all our tenants and shoppers that there was a small fire in one of our outlets on the ground floor which has now been contained by Sarit Centre security, staff and the Nairobi County Fire Department. No injuries reported," Sarit management said in a tweet.

It has now emerged that the fire caused huge damage and lots of property destroyed.

The mall in an update on Monday indicated that all tenants had surveyed their respective outlets and necessary repair work had kicked off.

Sarit Centre, however, did not communicate when the place would be re-opened.

The aftermath of the Friday inferno in photos below:

[Photo: The Star]
[Photo: The Star]
[Photo: The Star]
[Photo: The Star]
[Photo: The Star]
[Photo: The Star]
RELATED TOPICS:
fire
sarit centre
sarit
westlands
mall fire
sarit fire

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Three children die in a night inferno

Three children die in a night inferno

450 jobless as fire destroys factory

450 jobless as fire destroys factory

18 dead in China karaoke lounge fire, arson suspect detained

18 dead in China karaoke lounge fire, arson suspect detained

Gor Mahia unstoppable, wobbly Tusker fire coach

Gor Mahia unstoppable, wobbly Tusker fire coach

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited