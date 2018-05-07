Kiambu man stabs to death his wife and three children

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 11:41, Updated May 7th 2018 at 11:48 GMT +3

Kiambu, Kenya: Police have launched hunt for a man who stabbed his wife and three children to death in Marurui, Kiambu County. The motive of killing is still unknown.

The incident occurred early morning and neighbours say they did not hear any commotion.

The children are aged 14, 8 and 4 years respectively. A resident who was still in shock said that the couple has been having domestic quarrels but it did not occur to them that the man who is yet to be arrested could go to the extent of killing his wife and three children.

Police have asked members of the public to avail any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.

The bodies have so far been moved to Nairobi City Mortuary.

