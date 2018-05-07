DP Ruto's allies vow to stop referendum

| Published Mon, May 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 6th 2018 at 20:41 GMT +3

From left Deputy president William Ruto ,Kuresoi North MP Moses Cheboi, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Water CS Simon Chelugui and Baringo central MP Joshua Kandie during the burial of Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim on April 5,2018 at Kimoriot in Baringo South. [Photo:Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Some Jubilee leaders have promised to block a proposed referendum. The proposed vote is aimed at amending the Constitution to create the post of prime minister, a matter that seems to auger well with the Orange Democratic Movement.

The Jubilee leaders allied to DP William Ruto say the push for constitutional amendments are ill-conceived and ill-timed. They said the process of coming up with a referendum question should be consultative and geared at addressing the challenges facing the country, but not to create positions to satisfy sectarian interests.

The leaders spoke yesterday at Moi Kapsowar Girls in Elgeyo Marakwet County during a funds drive graced by Mr Ruto. “We formed the Jubilee government with a sole aim of uniting the country and to remove tribes-based politics. We are now focused at delivering on the Big Four agenda. But we shall not entertain debates on creating positions for individuals,” said Ruto.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot said: “We will not be involved in issues of creating jobs through constitutional amendments.”

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said the country had just come out of a protracted electioneering period and it was prudent that the Government is given time to deliver on development agenda. “There are issues that need to be amended in the Constitution, but the time is not now. Kenyans expect us to deliver on the promises we made and we shall not entertain calls for referendum now. If it is a must, let Parliament amend it or wait until 2022 when the General Election is held, then include the referendum question,” he said.

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria poured cold water on the political truce between Opposition chief Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. “We thought the handshakes were meant to unite the country and allow development to take place, but it is apparent now it is nothing but 2022 politics,” said Mr Murkomen.

“The handshakes were meant for 2022 first, and uniting the country was an auxiliary," added Kuria.