Drunkards attack police during chang'aa den raid in Kakamega

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 10:06, Updated May 5th 2018 at 10:14 GMT +3

Residents of Nkabune village in Meru County pour illicit brews impounded at the homestead of illicit brewer after they evicted her on April 30, 2018. [Photo/Darlington Manyara, Standard]

An Administration Police officer is nursing serious injuries at Kakamega County Referral Hospital after being attacked by the public during a crackdown on illicit brews.

The officer, who was accompanied by a colleague, was attacked with rungus and pangas. His colleague escaped with hand injuries.

The officers were conducting a raid on chang'aa dens at Muranda, Shinyalu Sub-county, when the attack occurred. A man whose chang'aa den was raided is said to have incited his patrons to attack the police.

According to a resident, Rael Shikokoti, the attackers claimed the officers had been soliciting for bribes from them.

“I saw an officer running towards my house with a jerrican of chang’aa on Friday evening. He pleaded with me to open the door so he could hide from the public who were baying for his blood,” said Shikokoti.

“I didn’t let him in thinking he might be among the robbers who pretend to be police. A group of rowdy youths were following him, they slashed him with pangas while others beat him with rungus.”

Shikokoti said the youths fled when the victim identified himself as a police officer and showed them his job card.

Kakamega Assistant AP Commander Steve Oloo said the officers were attacked while on patrol. He said they are investigating the matter.