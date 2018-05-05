Man on motorbike opens fire on policeman

| Published Sat, May 5th 2018 at 09:19, Updated May 5th 2018 at 09:33 GMT +3

Police are investigating the shooting of Administration Police officers manning a roadblock in Kilifi town by a man on a motorcycle yesterday morning.

One officer was shot in the chest at close range but managed to shoot back and injure the attacker who fled, leaving his motorcycle on the ground.

Coast Regional Commander Noah Mwivanda said the suspect was arrested hours later when he sought treatment in a government hospital.

“We managed to pursue this assailant and there is a very suspect who has been arrested with gunshot wounds and is being treated in Malindi hospital. We hope that by the end of the day we shall be able to bring this man to book, the man is under our custody,” he said.

Dozens of youths were rounded up across the town as police hunted down more suspects.

Doctors at Kilifi County Hospital extracted two bullets from the wounded officer before he was flown to Nairobi for specialised treatment.

