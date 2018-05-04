Three days later, goons behind attack yet to be arrested

| Published Fri, May 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

Nairobi Central Business District Association (NCBDA) Chair Timothy Muriuki is roughed up by goons after they disrupted his press conference at the Boulevard hotel. [Willis Awandu/Standard]

Timothy Muriuki was brutalised by 10 goons who accused him of planning to taint Governor Mike Sonko’s name.

The goons who beat up a former leader of a Nairobi lobby are still roaming free three days after the attack.

Police say they are still pursuing those who attacked former Nairobi Central Business District Association official Timothy Muriuki. The attackers had taken it that Muriuki had intended to malign Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Ironically, it has been revealed that Mr Muriuki was not planning to criticise Sonko, but was out to praise him and call for patience among city residents to allow him to deliver on his promises.

Kenyans have been questioning why police are slow in arresting the goons, all who were caught on camera as they savagely brutalised Muriuki.

Lawyer Ahmedinasir Abdulahi yesterday told police to speedily bring the attackers to book. “We can’t accept violence and brute force to be privatised. That is the sole monopoly of Government. The DPP must arrest the thugs and their principals,” he said in a tweet.

Muriuki was addressing journalists at Hotel Boulevard in Nairobi on April 30, when the goons stormed in, tore his Press statement before frogmarching him outside the compound and beating him up.

Yesterday, Nairobi police boss Joseph Ole Tito asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to volunteer it to police.

Mr Tito said a team had been set up to hunt down the goons. He also appealed to the suspects to surrender.

“A complaint has been lodged by Muriuki and the hotel over the chaos that was witnessed there. Let those who were behind it surrender for easy business with us,” said Tito.

He added: “We have been told one is called Brian, another Manyage and another Mike or Miky. There were about 10 attackers there, and we have their pictures. Let them surrender.”

Tito said they are investigating various offences committed in the incident, including assault, damage to property and robbery.

Muriuki had just started reading his Press statement when the gang descended on him.

One of them could be heard loudly saying that they would not allow Muriuki to criticise Sonko.

“We cannot allow you to come here and start criticising Governor Sonko. We know you, you just want political mileage out of this,” the man said, as he tore the Press statement and proceeded to mishandle Muriuki.

Muriuki later said his statement was in support of the governor. “It is unfortunate, however, that the hired goons did not know what I was going to talk about and that they have done such a thing,” he said.

“That will not stop me from telling cartels attacking the governor to stop and let him do his work in reclaiming Nairobi City,” he added.

Sonko has disassociated himself from the goons and demanded that action be taken against them.

“Muriuki was going to read a statement to support me, how then could I send thugs to manhandle him? This is the work of my detractors, who want to paint me as violent. I am calling for thorough investigations into the incident,” he said.