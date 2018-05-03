Pupil trapped as Kisulisuli school pit latrine collapses Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Government declares 100 percent waiver on HELB loan penalties

By Timothy Makokha | Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 11:05, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3
Amina Mohamed
Education CS Amina Mohamed

The government of Kenya has announced 100 percent waiver on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) penalties until June 30, 2018.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced the waiver Thursday morning during the launch of the HELB employers’ portal.

ALSO READ: Why TSC can't punish teachers in private schools

The waiver is the latest move by HELB aimed at boosting loan repayments.

CS Amina further advised all university students to acquire HELB smart cards that will enable them to easily get loans and monitor repayment of the same.

The Education CS asked all HELB beneficiaries to repay their outstanding loans to enable the board fund other students.

HELB officials emphasized that repayments are not enough to fully fund higher education and they are seeking funds from external sources.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The cabinet secretary asked employers to submit deductions to HELB, saying it is a legal requirement.

RELATED TOPICS:
HELB
penalties
amina mohamed

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why your child could be performing poorly

Why your child could be performing poorly

Kenya hosts education summit

Kenya hosts education summit

Postpone next term's opening day, parents tell State

Postpone next term's opening day, parents tell State

Proposed HELB law blow to VCs and banks

Proposed HELB law blow to VCs and banks

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited