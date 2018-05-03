Government declares 100 percent waiver on HELB loan penalties

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 11:05, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3

Education CS Amina Mohamed

The government of Kenya has announced 100 percent waiver on Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) penalties until June 30, 2018.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced the waiver Thursday morning during the launch of the HELB employers’ portal.

The waiver is the latest move by HELB aimed at boosting loan repayments.

CS Amina further advised all university students to acquire HELB smart cards that will enable them to easily get loans and monitor repayment of the same.

The Education CS asked all HELB beneficiaries to repay their outstanding loans to enable the board fund other students.

HELB officials emphasized that repayments are not enough to fully fund higher education and they are seeking funds from external sources.

The cabinet secretary asked employers to submit deductions to HELB, saying it is a legal requirement.