17- year-old arrested in AP uniform, suspected to be member of gang

A 17-year old boy was arrested dressed in full Administration Police uniform in Igembe South, Meru, on Wednesday.

The boy was among individuals being investigated for a spate of criminal incidents in the area, according to Igembe South Deputy Commissioner James Kosgey and Gitumi assistant chief Ezekiel Munya.

Mr Munya said the boy was arrested after he allegedly broke into a church where he stole a laptop and a house belonging to a local named Kayongi.

Local police launched an operation to arrest the boy after a tip-off community gave out the information.

“We got information that a group of youth was terrorising Kirindine, Athi and Auki. We got information that the boy had been seen leaving home and the police in the area apprehended him. He was interrogated and gave out names of his accomplices,” said Mr Kosgey.

One was arrested and police are searching for three others, Kosgey added.

He said: “He told us he got the uniform from an officer who is his friend but we have not established if that is the truth or he is lying,” said Kosgey.

Munya said: “He was in full uniform, from crown, shoes, shirt and trouser. It is easy to know a genuine officer and an impostor. Even the community knew him.”

Munya said they pursued him from Akachiu, Auki and eventually caught up with him at Athi in Igembe South.

Upon his arrest the boy named as James Mwenda told the security officials the uniform was given to him by an AP officer he identified as Thuranira.

“But he may have stolen it from a clothesline. We are investigating. He has given us names of his accomplices and we have arrested one who has a (police) trouser,” said Munya.

John Mwenda, the arrested accomplice is about 30 years.

The chief said the boy is a student but had become a notorious criminal.

“He has many cases at Maua station. He is a form three student at Gitumi Day School,” he said.

He added: “He is a criminal and dropped out of school in form three. He has been arrested and escaped a few times from police custody. We arrested him and confiscated a laptop belonging to Nkinyanga Methodist Church and other exhibits,” he said.

Munya said the criminal group had rented a house at Kanthiari which they use as a hideout after committing robberies.

