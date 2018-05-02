Pupils nursing injuries after they sank in a pit latrine

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 22:27, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 22:33 GMT +3

Volunteers from Red Cross Society of Kenya, public and fire brigade in the rescue mission. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

A public primary school in Nakuru has been closed indefinitely after two pupils were seriously injured when a pit latrine caved in yesterday morning.

The Standard Two pupils of Kisulisuli Primary School are receiving medical treatment at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital.

Head teacher Mary Kadiri said pupils had just left morning parade and were taking a break before starting the day's lessons, at around 8.30am, when the incident happened.

Ms Kadiri said six pupils were involved in the incident, two of who were injured. The other four escaped unhurt.

Teachers at the school immediately conducted a headcount to establish the number of pupils who had reported during the school's official opening for the second term.

Parents were also contacted to enable the school managers to ascertain the whereabouts of all the learners.

“The school conducted a headcount after the incident to ensure that no learners were buried in the pit latrine,” said the head teacher.

Parents and local residents rushed to the school immediately the incident was reported to get information about their children.

The incident also attracted a team of rescuers from Kenya Red Cross Society and the fire brigade.

Wesley Nyambuto, team leader of the fire brigade, said they received information at around 8.30am and rushed to the school.

“We arrived at the scene and mobilised members of the public who helped to rescue the pupils,” said Mr Nyambuto.

The entire structure was demolished and the school closed indefinitely to ascertain the status of toilets and structures.

Mary Kandita, a cook at the school, said she had just reported when she heard a loud bang from the area around the toilets.

County Education Executive Raymond Komen said the county government was inspecting different schools to ensure the safety of learners amid the ongoing heavy rains.

Meanwhile, at least 20 families have been displaced from Kaptebwo in Nakuru West after their houses were destroyed by the rains.

Frida Kakuya, a victim, said the area flooded while she was asleep. Her two children were treated in hospital and discharged.

Environment Director Mureithi Kiogora said the county was working to improve drainage systems for smooth flow of water.