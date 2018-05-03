Nyeri gets new deputy governor as allegations over her credentials fly

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 22:19 GMT +3

Nyeri County deputy governor nominee Caroline Karugu during her vetting by the county assembly committee on appointment on April, 20, 2018. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

Caroline Karugu (pictured) has been approved as the deputy governor.

Ms Karugu was approved by a simple majority in the county assembly after debate that saw tempers flare and the session extended to 7pm.

Majority leader James Kanyugo tabled the report from the committee on appointments, which recommended that Karugu be approved for the position.

Describing the nominee as an elegant, educated, and fully qualified individual, Kanyugo asked the members to support and approve the motion.

Supporting the motion, Rware MCA Paul Kanyari said it was taboo for a man to fight a woman.

“Let us approve this report of DG nominee Carol now and let Governor Mutahi Kahiga swear her in as soon as possible,” Mr Kanyari said.

Nominated MCA Beth Nyawira also supported the motion, noting that women were up to the task of leading and should be supported based on their credentials and not their backgrounds.

“I believe that the days of asking people who they know and where they come from are long gone. Let us support this motion knowing that she is a qualified and experienced leader who is bringing the kind of knowledge we need in the county,” Ms Nyawira said.

However, eight MCAs opposed the motion, leading to tension and verbal exchanges.

Deputy speaker Samuel Kariuki, who opposed the motion, said he was not against Karugu's nomination because of her gender but because she was not qualified for the job.

He stated that Karugu had not helped any youth in Nyeri to form a sacco or taken online courses in universities that have local campuses.

“Her name is not on the graduating list for the University of Leicester. It makes no sense why she should take academic courses online when universities such as USIU have a local campus,” he said.

He questioned the authenticity of the nominee's papers and accused the vetting committee of not having the necessary qualifications to verify her documents.

“Let us not support her just because she is a woman. There is something sinister in this nomination and this is why members' phones are being tapped. I am receiving threats that I will be stripped of my assembly position,” Mr Kariuki said.

Karatina ward MCA Watson Mburungo also opposed the motion, claiming that Karugu was a registered voter in Nairobi. He claimed she did not have the interests of the people of Nyeri at heart because she did not know some of the county's wards.

Konyu ward MCA Eric Wamumbi said he supported the motion because working and living in Nairobi did not automatically disqualify one from holding office in Nyeri.

Rugi ward representative Cyrus Ngure supported the motion, noting that he had lived and worked in the United States of America for 15 years and was still supported for the position of MCA.