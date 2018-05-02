How free is an editor? Previous Story
Ruto supports Uhuru’s sentiments, asks for forgiveness

By Waweru Titus | Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 19:41, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 20:19 GMT +3
Deputy President William Ruto and Siaya Senator James Orengo. [Photo: Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto has pleaded with Kenyans for forgiveness hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted the need to forge peace and unity in his State of the Nation address on Wednesday.

DP Ruto pointed out that he had forgiven all those who had wronged him and urged Kenyans to remain firm in their quest for unity.

ALSO READ: Never again should a Kenyan life be lost in politics, says Uhuru

"In keeping with HE's statement, l WSR unreservedly apologise to anyone offended or hurt in anyway by what I have said or done at any time. Find it in your heart to FORGIVE me. I have forgiven ALL those who wronged me. Let's embark on BUILDING the BRIDGES of friendship and UNITY," Ruto posted on his official twitter account.

DP Ruto’s post elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans lauding him for the move.

Others, however, were not convinced saying that he was not sincere.

President Uhuru in address at Parliament buildings called for national unity to move the country forward.

“Never again should a Kenyan life be lost for politics sake. Never again should a Kenyan lose property because of politics," he told a joint sitting of Senate and MPs on Wednesday.

"We must we must be frank with ourselves. That cannot happen by itself. Let us admit that we all failed to hold our country together last year. Let us each apologise for our words, anger and malice. From Mandera to Maseno, from Mbita to Mvita, from Lodwar to Lunga-Lunga  and embrace our neighbours," he said in his annual State of the Nation address to the National Assembly, the first in his second and last term as President.

Reactions:

ALSO READ: DP Ruto launches Sh100 million software centre

 

The speech focused on steps the President had taken and the progress achieved in the furtherance of national values; progress made in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligation and the state of the nation’s security.

Uhuru outlined his administration’s plan for implementing campaign pledges and measures geared towards achieving his Big Four agenda.

The President called upon Kenyans to remain united after a long electioneering period in 2017 that saw many lose lives and others nursing injuries.

