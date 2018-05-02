State of the Nation address: Uhuru makes a powerful case for peace

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 16:29, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made an impassionate call for national unity in his State of the Nation speech to both houses of parliament.

“Never again should a Kenyan life be lost for politics sake. Never again should a Kenyan lose property because of politics," he told a j joint sitting of Senate and Members of Parliament on Wednesday.

"We must we must be frank with ourselves. That cannot happen by itself. Let us admit that we all failed to hold our country together last year. Let us each apologise for our words, anger and malice. From Mandera to Maseno, from Mbita to Mvita, from Lodwar to Lunga-Lunga and embrace our neighbours," he said in his annual State of the Nation address to the National Assembly, the first in his second and last term as president.

The speech focused on steps the President had taken and the progress achieved in the furtherance of national values; progress made in fulfilling Kenya’s international obligation and the state of the nation’s security.

Uhuru outlined his administration’s plan for implementing campaign pledges and measures geared towards achieving his Big Four agenda.

The President called upon Kenyans to remain united after a long electioneering period in 2017 that saw many lose lives and others nursing injuries.

He applauded the great steps the country had made in the wake of devolution for the past five years, even though corruption had taken a toll on development.

Corruption

President Uhuru acknowledged that there had been a challenge in the use of public resources where some individuals had fraudulently and corruptly diverted resources to benefit themselves instead of Kenyans.

He warned leaders against misusing public resources saying they would be held accountable as the war against graft intensifies.

“Most of Kenyans are honest to a fault and intolerant of graft. The Kenyan people are ahead of us, their leaders. Leaders at every level of government must demonstrate a desire to serve and maintain the highest level of integrity,” he said.

Health

Uhuru commended his administration’s efforts to expand NHIF coverage for expectant mothers which had helped them access HIV/Aids drugs in a bid to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

“By providing universal healthcare we will save lives. Extensive work has been done to bring access to quality and affordable healthcare. We have increased health facilities from 9000 in 2013 to 11,000 in 2017,” he said.

The President maintained that providing universal health care was key and the incidence of malaria had dropped from 11 per cent to 8 per cent and infant mortality has fallen from 52,000 to 39,000 per 100,000.

Infrastructure development

Uhuru said Kenyans want a lower cost of living, affordable food and inclusive growth something which his government is working to provide during his final term.

In line with his Big Four agenda, the President lauded last year’s successful launch of Terminal 2A at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). He termed the two as the most ambitious projects in Kenya is history.

“The SGR cargo services were up and running by 1st June 2018 with an initial monthly load of 22,345 metric tonnes rising to 213,559 metric tonnes by the end of April 2018,” he said.

The President said the last mile project of electricity connectivity brought power to 72 per cent of households in the country.

Affordable Housing

President Uhuru maintained that it was his dream for every Kenyan to have a decent roof over their head. His administration had designed a new housing programme that will incorporate the private sector, he added.

“The demand for decent housing is greater than supply, particularly in the low and affordable homes sector,” he said.