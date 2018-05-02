Five pupils rescued as Kisulisuli school pit latrine collapses

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 10:51, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 11:55 GMT +3

Volunteers at the scene help to retrieve the trapped pupil.(Standard)

Five pupils were on Wednesday morning rescued from a collapsed pit latrine at Kisulisuli Primary School in Nakuru County.

Volunteers were still on the site trying to save one of the pupils who was still trapped in the sunken pit latrine by 11:00am.

ALSO READ: Baby dies in a pit latrine

According to the school head teacher Mary Kadiri, a total of six pupils fell into the pit latrine at around 8.20am, four of them escaped unhurt while two others sustained injuries. They were rushed to hospital for examination and treatment.

Rescue operation still ongoing to retrieve one more pupil. (Standard)

The incident comes just as schools re-opened for second term amid heavy rainfalls and floods that have wreaked havoc across the country.