Mourners demand address from suspended IEBC CEO Chiloba

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 18:10, Updated May 1st 2018 at 19:11 GMT +3

Suspended IEBC chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Court of Appeal Judge Justice Patrick Kiage was forced to bow to pressure from mourners to allow embattled Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba to address them.

Justice Kiage was introducing dignitaries attending the burial of his late father George Ogeto among them Chief Justice David Maraga and Chiloba when the public went wild and demanded that the electoral agency CEO be given a chance to speak.

ALSO READ: Omtata asks court to protect Chebukati

“We want Chiloba to address us. He is our son and we are proud of him he must be recognized in this village,” the crowd shouted prompting justice Kiage to invite Chiloba to speak, to which the latter obliged.

Ogeto is a former prison officer and was buried in Karaus village in Trans Nzoia County, a ceremony attended by top judicial officers and lawyers including the Court of appeal president William Ouko.

There was more cheering when Chiloba walked to where the CJ was seated and shook hands before he started his speech.

Addressing mourners, Chiloba condoled the family and eulogised the late Ogeto as a personality who supported education of unprivileged children in the area.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Chiloba explained his relationship with the family dating back to the time he was in high school and how he used to get financial support from justice Kiage.

“My family was poor. It was a big burden to raise fee and I used to receive financial support from justice Kiage. I have a personal respect to this family,” Chiloba eulogised.

After he finished his speech, Justice Kiage thanked and wished him well as the excited mourners cheered him.

There was drama when the master of ceremony grabbed a microphone from the area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Sarah Lubano to stop her from politicking.

ALSO READ: Treasury stops IEBC recruitment

Mrs Lubano had started to sell the 2022 gubernatorial bid of Kiminini Member of parliament (MP) Dr Chris Wamalwa when the MC stepped in and snatched the microphone arguing that speakers had been cautioned against politicking.

"I have been sent by Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa to deliver his message of condolence to the family and he is asking for your support in 2022 as the governor for Trans Nzoia," Lubano said before the MC grabbed the mic.

Meanwhile, Chiloba has become an icon of hope in Trans Nzoia County with several group of people, visiting his home for advises.

Since his suspension in March, Chiloba retreated back to his Matua village in Kwanza to practice farming activities attracting the eyes of many.

Last week, Chiloba was forced to greet and address a crowd outside equity bank Kitale after he was stopped by a member of the public from entering the bank.

“We are with you. Stand firm. All what you are facing will come to an end,” shouted John Wekesa, a newspaper vendor who was among the crowd that compelled the IEBC boss to address them.

ALSO READ: Ezra Chiloba’s five staff locked out of office