Not adding up: The mystery of Timothy Muriuki’s manhandling by Sonko-supporting toughies

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 13:24, Updated May 1st 2018 at 13:56 GMT +3

Timothy Muriuki is grabbed by assailants before he could address journalists on Monday. [All pics by Willis Awandu/Standard]

Politics is a comedy of errors in the pursuit of, capturing and retention of power. This explains why every television station in Kenya has a weekend slot featuring politicians and their sidekicks making asses of themselves. And, you are advised not to miss such prime television. It is the only way to be in high spirits in a flooded nation.

And it came to pass that some toughies purporting to act in the interests of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko happened at the Boulevard Hotel, Nairobi, on Monday.

On the authority of supernatural instincts, the stocky men concluded that a press conference convened by former Nairobi Business District Association chairman Timothy Muriuki was all about besmirching the good governor’s name.

And the going got tough.

So blitz krieg it was --- a short lightning attack as Germans would have it.

Suited up and ready to urge Nairobians to exercise the patience of a sacrificial lamb and support the governor, Mr Muriuki almost jumped out of his skin when six toughies burst into the scene. They grabbed his statement and made it clear that they would not allow him to sully the governor’s name.

It has been reported that some the muscle men toyed with the idea of tossing a gob-smacked Muriuki into the Boulevard Hotel swimming pool but not before inquiring about his ability to swim. Whatever his response was, it was decided that his jacket was the one to drown at a pool of water outside the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s headquarters to the amusement of the GSU tougher toughies who guard the facility 24/7.

And nasty it was...

As it turned out, Mr Muriuki’s statement was actually in support of the governor raising the question as to whether they were acting at the behest of City Hall or Mr Muriuki’s enemies.