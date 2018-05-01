Leaders praise, criticise team picked to spearhead Uhuru and Raila deal

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 30th 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Opinion was yesterday divided over Sunday’s move by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to appoint a 14-member advisory team for unity talks.

While some welcomed the move, others were cautious over the composition of the team, which has no representation from youths or civil society.

Yesterday, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale said anything that would lead to building bridges and bringing Kenyans together was welcome.

He praised the selection of advisers, saying it included senior members of society who had the history of the country at their fingertips.

“We in the political class need to support this team to ensure that it comes up with a formula that will achieve ethnic inclusivity and unite all communities,” Mr Duale said.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said he was confident the team would come up with recommendations to help unite the country and end ethnic animosity.

“We fully support the handshake and whatever it takes to create one Kenya. All leaders should now support our President and Raila in their quest as well as give full support to the advisers picked,” Sonko said.

However, Ford Kenya, through deputy party leader Boni Khalwale, dismissed the team.

“Let them not deceive themselves. By appointing Wako (Amos), who was architect of mutilating the Bomas draft, joined by elderly men, does not in any way demonstrate to Kenyans that their agenda is well intended,” he said.

“We would have wanted to see the face of Kenya, ethnic balance, clergy, trade unions, civil society, professionals and the critical constituency called the youth.”

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Butere MP Tindi Mwale said it was disappointing for the two leaders not to pick youths.

They however supported the rapprochement between the top leaders, which they said would build a united country and prevent politically instigated violence in future.

The lawmakers said most of those who died during the 2007 and 2017 election-related violence were young people.

“It is demoralising that the two respected leaders did not deem it fit to include youths in their unity team. I would love to see youths from Shibale market in Kakamega County shaking hands with youths of Kapsoit market in Kericho County,” said Mr Malala.